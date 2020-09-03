TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Dollar Tree worth $119,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,970,000 after buying an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 778.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,468,000 after buying an additional 559,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,906.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after buying an additional 529,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 118,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,585. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

