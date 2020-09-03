TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,278 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Waste Management worth $108,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $27,510,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 152,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,869. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

