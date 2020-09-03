TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 379,067 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,067 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $79,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,326,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,805,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,212,000 after buying an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 74,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,846. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

