TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89,496 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $129,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 37,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.77. 142,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

