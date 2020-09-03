TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $156,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of HON traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

