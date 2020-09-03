TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $135,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

NYSE ICE traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

