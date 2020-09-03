TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 116,081 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,081 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $136,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,190. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $210.43. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

