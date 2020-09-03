TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,302 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 140,302 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Electronic Arts worth $154,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,369 shares of company stock worth $10,692,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $6.76 on Thursday, hitting $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 214,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

