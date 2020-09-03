TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,334 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fiserv worth $105,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,096,500 shares of company stock valued at $499,996,485. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.17. 365,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.