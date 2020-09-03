TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,741 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,741 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Workday worth $105,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Workday by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workday by 11.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $19,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,367 shares of company stock valued at $75,540,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

WDAY stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.98. 182,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,935. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

