TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,600 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $83,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,279 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $11.17 on Thursday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 105,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.83. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.