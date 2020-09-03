TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,765 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,765 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $86,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,854. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.