TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $96,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock worth $68,157,591. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.18. 70,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,098. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $224.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.04 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.