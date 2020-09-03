TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $77,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $2,622,416. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,996. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

