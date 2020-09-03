Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Team worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Team by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,945,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 208,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Team by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Team by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Team by 63,317.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 255,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TISI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 326,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,618. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

