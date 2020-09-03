Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 28,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $394,111.68. Insiders purchased a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $532,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

