Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,400 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 529,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 1,721,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,315. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

