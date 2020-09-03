Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of AAR worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AAR by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in AAR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 288,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,376. The firm has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

