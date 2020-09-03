Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $590.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

