Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,040 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 357,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $346.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.