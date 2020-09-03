Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Foundation worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $3,596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 166.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $678.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.