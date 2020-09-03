Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.32. 11,677,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,866,948. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

