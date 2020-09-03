Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. 771,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.