Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 12,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,501. Ultralife Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.