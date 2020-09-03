Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of WWE stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 388,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.