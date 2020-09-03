Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 242,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

