Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 291,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,328 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $15,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $2,364,000.00. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

