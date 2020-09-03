Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Carriage Services worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $193,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 112,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.39 million, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

