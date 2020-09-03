Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,876. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

