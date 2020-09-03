Teton Advisors Inc. Has $839,000 Stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.89% of Trinity Place worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

TPHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 12,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,269. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.