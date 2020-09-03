Teton Advisors Inc. Has $933,000 Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $692,825. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBX. Cowen boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.