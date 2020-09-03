Teton Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 215,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

