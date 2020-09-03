Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
