Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,036. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

