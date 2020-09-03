Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of FARO Technologies worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 423,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 182.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 227,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,261. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

