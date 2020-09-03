Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9,250.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,958.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.36. 15,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

