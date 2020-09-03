Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 202,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,388. The stock has a market cap of $398.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

