Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Universal Technical Institute worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $4,078,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 173,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,945.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,991 shares of company stock worth $825,059. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 233,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

