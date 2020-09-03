Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kimball Electronics worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 88.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 218.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

KE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 53,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,833. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $343.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

