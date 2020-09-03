Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

