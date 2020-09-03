Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 102,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 231,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

