Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 121,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 2.70% of Core Molding Technologies worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,858. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Renee R. Anderson bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at $411,913.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,617 shares of company stock worth $64,030.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

