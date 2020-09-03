Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8,761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $64.52. 36,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,497.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $165,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $372,588. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

