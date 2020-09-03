Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hawkins worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 37,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.