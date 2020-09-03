Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,103 shares of company stock worth $1,005,145 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEIS traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 637,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

