Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 588,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 442,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,255.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

