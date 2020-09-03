Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of OceanFirst Financial worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

