Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 4.03% of Full House Resorts worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 230.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,178. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $59,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.