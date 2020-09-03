Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 30,670 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 902,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,901. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.99. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

