Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 41,500 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 604,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

ERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 2,943,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,631,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

