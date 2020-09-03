Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 47,201 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,201 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of PFSweb worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PFSweb by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSW stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSW. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.